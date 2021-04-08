Twitter Bashes Diddy For His Open Letter To Corporate America
By Peyton Blakemore
April 8, 2021
Diddy's attempt at calling out corporate America for "exploiting" Black culture completely backfired.
On Thursday (April 8), the business mogul shared a lengthy open letter to Twitter, in which he called out General Motors specifically for their business practices. However, Diddy's words were ultimately used against him as Twitter accused him of being a hypocrite, citing his alleged business practices.
The Twitter roasting, shall we say, began shortly after he shared the letter, which he captioned: "We’re done letting corporations manipulate our culture into believing incremental progress is acceptable action. IF YOU LOVE US, PAY US. Here’s my letter to corporate America."
The post gained thousands of replies and retweets with many calling Diddy out for his business practices, including the long-standing allegation that he underpays the artists on his label. Some also accused Diddy — whom Forbes called a "near billionaire" in 2019 based on his reported $740 million net worth — of using the same practices as GM and other big companies to attain his wealth.
Diddy, it starts with us.— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 8, 2021
I was recently approached to host a show for Revolt and it came without pay. We cannot keep knocking white folks for their disrespect towards minority creators while doing the same thing to each other.
I encourage you to be the change we need❤️ https://t.co/Ms1Ekwlg5a
I want Diddy’s audacity https://t.co/Al70A9pgO2— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) April 8, 2021
Ironically this is a letter that should be penned to you... Mr Corporate Combs😔✍️ pic.twitter.com/a0jsF7Ie7u— Jimmy Whispers⚓ (@monomyth_ivxx) April 8, 2021
In the open letter, Diddy demanded that corporate America pay Black creators what they're owed. "When confronted by the leaders of several Black-owned media companies, General Motors (GM) listed my network, REVOLT, as an example of the Black-owned media it supports," he wrote. "Instead, REVOLT, just like other Black-owned media companies, fights for crumbs while GM makes billions of dollars every year from the Black community."
"Exposing GM’s historic refusal to fairly invest in Black-owned media is not an assassination of character, it’s exposing the way GM and many other advertisers have always treated us," Diddy continued. "No longer can Corporate America manipulate our community into believing that incremental progress is acceptable action."
Diddy added that corporations like GM have "exploited" Black culture, "undermined our power and excluded Black entrepreneurs from participating in the value created by Black consumers."
Diddy calling upstairs from downstairs. https://t.co/fotx4ECsLk— Melech E. M. Thomas (@MelechThomas) April 8, 2021
There’s too many stories about artists having to eat cat food for survival under Diddy’s umbrella for him to be writing an open letter to corporate America.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 8, 2021
Just make a new flavor of Ciroc and go!
Free Mase brother, you can’t lecture corporations when you’ve stifled a black brother. Allow Mase to own his records, take a reasonable price otherwise you ain’t different from these corporations manipulating artists.— Musau Mutanda Moses. (@MutandaLaw) April 8, 2021
the entire 90s Bad Boy records roster reading this right now like pic.twitter.com/31vYGkHVxd— #NujabesTaughtMe (@ProsodiJ) April 8, 2021
Nobody:— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) April 8, 2021
Diddy: IF YOU LOVE US PAY US
All the artists diddy has failed to pay: pic.twitter.com/SFSiEvnvoI
Diddy writing an open letter to corporate America about not paying black artists pic.twitter.com/WcUAqmI1j9— Yandy Luther King (@cxrodge3) April 8, 2021
diddy... about a 150 million away from being a BILLIONAIRE diddy is shaming white corporations for a capitalist business model he almost completely replicated 🧐— 🌱 (@noname) April 8, 2021
abolish the black capitalist industrial complex 🙏🏾 https://t.co/xbpPtDnJA9
you helped them capture & sell hip-hop into slavery https://t.co/sjfGGmiJHd— marxist-leninist perspectives on black liberation! (@queersocialism) April 8, 2021
Diddy is a fraud. He IS the wrong person to be calling out white corporations for manipulating and exploiting Black creators when he has a HISTORY of exploiting and underpaying Black artists, producers, and songwriters and was using sweatshops in Honduras to make Sean John.— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVERR) April 8, 2021
There’s US and then there’s YOU.— HOOBASKANK 😝 (@MandaPlzz) April 8, 2021
WE ain’t the same. pic.twitter.com/PN7Vrk3B2k
