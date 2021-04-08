Feedback

Twitter Bashes Diddy For His Open Letter To Corporate America

By Peyton Blakemore

April 8, 2021

Diddy's attempt at calling out corporate America for "exploiting" Black culture completely backfired.

On Thursday (April 8), the business mogul shared a lengthy open letter to Twitter, in which he called out General Motors specifically for their business practices. However, Diddy's words were ultimately used against him as Twitter accused him of being a hypocrite, citing his alleged business practices.

The Twitter roasting, shall we say, began shortly after he shared the letter, which he captioned: "We’re done letting corporations manipulate our culture into believing incremental progress is acceptable action. IF YOU LOVE US, PAY US. Here’s my letter to corporate America."

The post gained thousands of replies and retweets with many calling Diddy out for his business practices, including the long-standing allegation that he underpays the artists on his label. Some also accused Diddy — whom Forbes called a "near billionaire" in 2019 based on his reported $740 million net worth — of using the same practices as GM and other big companies to attain his wealth.

In the open letter, Diddy demanded that corporate America pay Black creators what they're owed. "When confronted by the leaders of several Black-owned media companies, General Motors (GM) listed my network, REVOLT, as an example of the Black-owned media it supports," he wrote. "Instead, REVOLT, just like other Black-owned media companies, fights for crumbs while GM makes billions of dollars every year from the Black community."

"Exposing GM’s historic refusal to fairly invest in Black-owned media is not an assassination of character, it’s exposing the way GM and many other advertisers have always treated us," Diddy continued. "No longer can Corporate America manipulate our community into believing that incremental progress is acceptable action."

Diddy added that corporations like GM have "exploited" Black culture, "undermined our power and excluded Black entrepreneurs from participating in the value created by Black consumers."

Keep scrolling to see more reactions to Diddy's open letter.

Diddy

