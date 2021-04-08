Twitter Bashes Diddy For His Open Letter To Corporate America

Diddy's attempt at calling out corporate America for "exploiting" Black culture completely backfired.

On Thursday (April 8), the business mogul shared a lengthy open letter to Twitter, in which he called out General Motors specifically for their business practices. However, Diddy's words were ultimately used against him as Twitter accused him of being a hypocrite, citing his alleged business practices.

The Twitter roasting, shall we say, began shortly after he shared the letter, which he captioned: "We’re done letting corporations manipulate our culture into believing incremental progress is acceptable action. IF YOU LOVE US, PAY US. Here’s my letter to corporate America."

The post gained thousands of replies and retweets with many calling Diddy out for his business practices, including the long-standing allegation that he underpays the artists on his label. Some also accused Diddy — whom Forbes called a "near billionaire" in 2019 based on his reported $740 million net worth — of using the same practices as GM and other big companies to attain his wealth.