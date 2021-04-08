University Of Kentucky Accidentally Emailed 500,000 Acceptance Letters

With the spring semester over half way finished, high school seniors around the country are gearing up to hear whether or not they've been accepted to the college of their dreams.

Turns out, some may have received a letter of acceptance in error.

WCPO reported that the University of Kentucky emailed 500,000 acceptance letters to high school seniors to a "selective" College of Health Sciences program that generally only accepts about 35-40 students per year. Turns out, it was all an accident.

Mary Dougherty, a senior in San Antonio Texas received the email. She said, "I was like, 'Mom, I just got accepted into the University of Kentucky.'"

The letter was even sent to students that didn't apply to the school.

"And she's like, 'Oh, I didn't know you applied to University of Kentucky.' And I was like, 'oh, I did not,'" Dougherty said.

The school sent out a follow-up letter less than 24 hours later apologizing for the error.

University of Kentucky Spokesman Jay Blanton stated, "Only a handful of those on the prospect list had been admitted to UK. The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program. Nevertheless, we regret the communication error and have sent correspondence to all those who were contacted, offering our apologies."