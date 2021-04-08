Feedback

WATCH: Boy Asks Border Patrol For Help After He's Ditched By Smugglers

By Anna Gallegos

April 8, 2021

A heartbreaking, now viral video shows a boy asking a Border Patrol agent for help after he was abandoned near the U.S-Mexico border in South Texas.

The video was taken on April 1 near La Grulla, Texas. In it, the boy is sobbing and tells the agent that he's scared and alone.

"Can you help me?" the boy asks the agent in Spanish.

"What happened?" the agent responds.

"I was with a group of people and they dumped me and I don't know where they are," the boy said.

The video was first posted on Facebook by a friend of the Border Patrol agent who shot it. U.S. Customs and Border Protection later confirmed that the video is authentic, ABC 13 reported.

“Scenes like these are all too common, as smugglers continue to abandon children in desolate areas, with zero regard for their well-being,” the agency said in the statement.

Something similar happened in late March when agents rescued a 6-month-old girl who was tossed in the Rio Grande.

The Border Patrol didn't name the young boy, but said he is 10 years old and from Nicaragua. He was with a group of about 80 people that left the boy while he was sleeping. The group was later caught.

The boy was taken to a Border Patrol facility and will be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement, NBC News reported.

Photo: Getty Images

