WATCH: Boy Asks Border Patrol For Help After He's Ditched By Smugglers

A heartbreaking, now viral video shows a boy asking a Border Patrol agent for help after he was abandoned near the U.S-Mexico border in South Texas.

The video was taken on April 1 near La Grulla, Texas. In it, the boy is sobbing and tells the agent that he's scared and alone.

"Can you help me?" the boy asks the agent in Spanish.

"What happened?" the agent responds.

"I was with a group of people and they dumped me and I don't know where they are," the boy said.

The video was first posted on Facebook by a friend of the Border Patrol agent who shot it. U.S. Customs and Border Protection later confirmed that the video is authentic, ABC 13 reported.