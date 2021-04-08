Feedback

You Can Get Paid $1K To Watch Home Improvement Shows

By Emily Lee

April 8, 2021

Dream job alert.

If you're a home improvement show junkie, this is the job for you. ReviewHomeWarranties.com wants to pay the right candidate $1,000 to watch home improvement shows.

"Whether you love home improvement shows for the escapism, creativity, or for the hope they inspire or the education they provide, we get it. We are looking for someone who is willing to watch at least three shows in one month and collect a whole lot of data on them," the job listing reads.

The ideal applicant will have an enthusiasm for home improvement shows, especially the most popular ones, strong attention to detail, access to watching these shows, and the ability and availability to binge-watch at least three of these shows in a month. The candidate will need to watch at least 10 episodes of 3 different shows from the following list within a month’s time:

  • Fixer Upper
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • House Hunters
  • This Old House
  • Flip or Flop
  • Property Brothers
  • Rehab Addict
  • HGTV Design Star
  • Flipping Out
  • Curb Appeal
  • Favorite Youtube Channel

The candidate will receive a separate worksheet to complete for each show as they watch. All shows will need to be watched and all worksheets will need to be completed by June 17, 2021. When the assignment is complete, the candidate will receive a $1,000 payment. Interested parties should apply here.

Photo: TLC

