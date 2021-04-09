12-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Emailing Bomb Threat To Broward School

A false bomb threat that led to a South Florida school being evacuated was reportedly sent by a 12-year-old boy, NBC Miami reported.

The incident went down Wednesday (April 7) when the boy allegedly emailed the threat to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

“Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow," the email read, according to authorities.

Deputies said students and staff were evacuated from the school while the bomb squad and detectives searched for any possible devices. Investigators identified the boy as the suspect in the incident, officials added.