12-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Emailing Bomb Threat To Broward School
By Zuri Anderson
April 9, 2021
A false bomb threat that led to a South Florida school being evacuated was reportedly sent by a 12-year-old boy, NBC Miami reported.
The incident went down Wednesday (April 7) when the boy allegedly emailed the threat to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
“Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow," the email read, according to authorities.
Deputies said students and staff were evacuated from the school while the bomb squad and detectives searched for any possible devices. Investigators identified the boy as the suspect in the incident, officials added.
LIVE: The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac. Students have been evacuated as a precaution. (Note: No sound from helicopter.) https://t.co/eje7VcCTiV— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 7, 2021
Authorities said the boy admitted to the act, and he was arrested. He faces a charge of threat to bomb-false report bomb explosive weapon. Reporters said the boy was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.
Earlier this month, hackers threatened to release the personal information of students and teachers if Broward County Public Schools didn't pay a ransom.
Photo: Getty Images