2021 GLAAD Awards: 'Glee' Cast, Demi Lovato Reunite To Honor Naya Rivera

Thursday night's (April 8) 2021 GLAAD Media Awards saw the cast of Glee and Demi Lovato pay tribute to the late actress, who tragically passed away in 2020.

Lovato, who played Rivera's on-screen girlfriend on the long-running FOX series, opened the five-minute segment, recalling her co-star and the impact that she had on the LGBTQ community. "The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls, like I was at the time," she proclaimed. "Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world. That's the power of a show like Glee."

Lovato's opening was followed by a massive Zoom call with the Glee castmates, including Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies and Becca Tobin, who all celebrated Rivera's life and legacy.

Rivera's segment ended on a high note when the cast shared a note from the late actress' mother, Yolanda Previtire. "Naya would be honored to receive this recognition. When Naya was told that Santana would be a lesbian she called me to let me know and I asked her how did she feel about that and she said 'I feel great about it!'" the note read.

"Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ community. Her desire was to always be an advocate for those who did not have a voice. I don't believe she realized how important she was to this world."