Brad Paisley Recalls Performing Surgery On His Son's Fish: 'He Made It'

Brad Paisley is a hero to his son, Jasper, after the country titan performed surgery on his pet fish.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Paisley, 48, opened up about the at-home crisis, which saw him give the pufferfish a tooth trim after the pet lost a lot of weight. "My son had four pufferfish and was down to two — and this one was losing weight," he recalled, before wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 49, revealed that the hitmaker took to the internet to look up how to trim the fish's tooth since it had grown so long and couldn't eat properly.

As the story goes, Paisley added clove oil to a bucket of water to put the fish to sleep and went at it. "I've never seen him nervous before, but his hand was shaking," his wife explained.

"I have a friend who's a brain surgeon, and I called him going, 'Is it normal for your hand to do this?' Paisley reminisced. "You put him in the bucket, and he started to drift and go sideways, so I grabbed him in the net and held him. They've got like a beak, and I clipped it and thought I killed him — but he made it! These are the things in a pandemic you do yourself."

The fish is just one of the many pets the pair, and their boys, Jasper and 14-year-old Huck, own. "We have two dogs [Hoot and Annie], snakes, a bearded dragon," Kimberley said, to which Paisley interrupted her and said none belong to him. "All of which belong to someone other than me, and who takes care of them?" he asked, before Kimberly replied, "You."