Coca-Cola 600 Fan Cutouts To Raise Funds For Speedway Children's Charities

As Charlotte Motor Speedway preps for its biggest race of the year, NASCAR lovers have been left wondering how many fans will be allowed in attendance. For those who won't be able to make it in person to the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, a new fundraiser is allowing fans to have their very own cutout in the grandstands while at the same time raising money for a good cause.

For $75, fans can have their photo placed on a cutout which will help fill the empty seats of the Speedway during the iconic race. They can even upgrade to the $100 package, which will include a link to a virtual victory lane with the race winner.

All proceeds will go toward the Charlotte chapter of the Speedway Children's Charities, which has provided educational, financial, social and medical care to children in the area since 1982.

"This fundraiser gives gives fans a chance to make sure their presence is felt during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, while providing Speedway Children's Charities with the opportunity to positively impact the lives of Charlotte-area children," said Kelly Watts, director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children's Charities.

Fans have until May 14 to choose their package here and reserve a cutout.

