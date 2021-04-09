Florida Woman Sentenced For Coughing On Cancer Patient In Viral Video

A Florida woman was handed a jail sentence Thursday (April 8) after she was caught on camera coughing on a cancer patient last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC Miami.

A judge in Jacksonville sentenced Debra Hunter to 30 days in jail and ordered her to pay a $500 fine, serve six months probation and participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management, the state attorney's office told reporters via email. Hunter was also ordered to cover the costs of the victim's COVID-19 test, officials added. She has a credit for her time due to serving a day in jail, officials added.

Hunter was jailed last June after a video showed her deliberately coughing on Heather Sprague during an argument with employees inside a Pier 1 store, reporters said. Sprague recorded the encounter, prompting Hunter to make a rude gesture at the victim before threatening to cough on her, according to investigators.