'Jeopardy!' Announces April, May Start Dates For Next Batch Of Guest Hosts

By Hayden Brooks

April 9, 2021

Jeopardy! is marching forward with even more guest hosts in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, the long-running trivia show announced the next batch of interim hosts and their start dates. Anderson Cooper will begin his hosting duties after current host Aaron Rodgers wraps, hosting episodes between April 19-30. Afterward, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will take over duties from May 3-14 and be followed by Mayim Bialik from May 31 until June 11.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta are also step in for the late, great Alex Trebek, but their start dates have yet to be announced.

No word on anymore follow-up hosts, but LeVar Burton, as well as the internet, has been campaigning for him to take a turn on Jeopardy! On Monday (April 5), the star tweeted a petition to his fans, signed by more than 200,000 people, to see him host the show. "Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening ..." he wrote. 74-time champ Ken Jennings recently confirmed that a replacement will be picked for the 2021 year.

Photo: Getty Images

