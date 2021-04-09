Feedback

Kate Middleton, Prince William Change Instagram Profile For Prince Philip

By Emily Lee

April 9, 2021

Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham

Kate Middleton and Prince Philip subtly paid tribute to Prince Philip on social media following his passing on Friday (April 9). Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not yet released a personal statement on the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the small changes made to their Twitter and Instagram profiles show they are attempting to pay their respects to William's grandfather.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news, William and Kate changed their social media profile photos. Instead of the happy family photo taken last year, their profile photos are now filled with the couple's joint monogram. On Twitter, William and Kate added a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh as their banner image.

The other two royal households made similar changes to their official Instagram accounts, as well. The Royal Family social media accounts, which provide updates on Queen Elizabeth and other members of family, updated its profile photos to the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall updated the Clarence House account's profile photo with the Prince of Wales's feathers.

All three official royal accounts also marked the passing of Prince Philip with the same photo shared to their grids. The photo shows the late Duke of Edinburgh in his military uniform. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," each caption reads. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

