Kate Middleton and Prince Philip subtly paid tribute to Prince Philip on social media following his passing on Friday (April 9). Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not yet released a personal statement on the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the small changes made to their Twitter and Instagram profiles show they are attempting to pay their respects to William's grandfather.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news, William and Kate changed their social media profile photos. Instead of the happy family photo taken last year, their profile photos are now filled with the couple's joint monogram. On Twitter, William and Kate added a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh as their banner image.