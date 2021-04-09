Man Wasn't Wearing Pants When He Bought Gun To Florida School, Police Say

A man was jailed in Florida after police said he carried a loaded gun onto a school's property while not wearing pants, according to WKMG.

On Tuesday (April 6), a security guard spotted 29-year-old Edward Bochi on the grounds of Temple Christian School along North Washington Avenue, an arrest report said. Since children were playing outside at the time, the guard decided to approach Bochi only to notice the main not wearing any pants, officials said.

Bochi also had a pistol between his legs, records noted.

The security guard allegedly told Bochi to leave. The 29-year-old appeared to "rack" the gun before putting it away in his bag and walking away, according to the report. The guard then called Titusville police to the scene and pointed them toward Bochi.

Authorities said they gave Bochi several commands to stop walking and get on the ground, but the man allegedly refused. That's when they reportedly used a stun gun on Bochi and took him into custody. Officers said they found a loaded .45 caliber gun with 6 rounds in his bag.

Bochi was held without bond on charges of armed trespassing, exhibiting a weapon on school property and resisting an officer without violence.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office