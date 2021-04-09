Feedback

Phoebe Bridgers' Infamous 'SNL' Smashed Guitar Is Up For Auction

By Katrina Nattress

April 9, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers literally made sparks fly during her Saturday Night Live debut in February, when she ended her set by smashing her guitar into the monitor. Now, that broken Danelectro Dano ’56 baritone can be yours.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) put the guitar up for auction on Thursday (April 8) to coincide with their 32nd annual Media Awards.

"Take home the ultimate concert keepsake and turn your home into a personal Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!" encourages the auction's description. The current bid is at $12,000, and bidding is open until April 11. You can place your bid on the "priceless" guitar here.

To Bridgers' surprise, she received backlash over the stunt, namely from David Crosby, who tweeted: "Guitars are for playing ..making music .....not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama .....I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before It’s still STUPID"

But the singer-songwriter stands by her actions. “The fact that it made people so mad is kind of what’s punk rock about it. No thought whatsoever went into what it represented or meant: I’d never done it before, so might as well do it [on ‘SNL’], where it’s gonna be immortalized," she explained during a recent interview. "It’s hilarious to me that people care so much, but, I mean, there’s a video of a steamroller crushing a bunch of Gibson [guitars] as a tax write-off because they weren’t selling all of their stock — let that piss you off!”

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers



