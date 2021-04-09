PHOTOS: Budweiser Released Bottles Celebrating Utah Substitute Swear Words

A new Budweiser campaign is celebrating Utah's "substitute swear words," reported the Standard-Examiner.

A news release from Budweiser stated, "To launch the limited-edition Utah Budweiser Bottles, the brand is paying homage to Utahns, who made this bottle a reality, with a new campaign, The Beer Utah Swears By."

The advertisements are celebrating the way Utahns swear, feature popular Utah phrases like "oh my heck," "holy shizz," and "frick yeah."

The company is also putting "swear jars" in select stores so that people can "purchase a swear." The money made from the swears will be donated to the Utah Clean Water partnership.