PHOTOS: Budweiser Released Bottles Celebrating Utah Substitute Swear Words
By Ginny Reese
April 9, 2021
A new Budweiser campaign is celebrating Utah's "substitute swear words," reported the Standard-Examiner.
A news release from Budweiser stated, "To launch the limited-edition Utah Budweiser Bottles, the brand is paying homage to Utahns, who made this bottle a reality, with a new campaign, The Beer Utah Swears By."
The advertisements are celebrating the way Utahns swear, feature popular Utah phrases like "oh my heck," "holy shizz," and "frick yeah."
The company is also putting "swear jars" in select stores so that people can "purchase a swear." The money made from the swears will be donated to the Utah Clean Water partnership.
Budweiser previously made an effort to become Utah's official state beer.
Some of the new bottles feature renderings of the Delicate Arch from arches National Park. There are also bottles that depict Salt Lake City, complete with the Salt Lake City Temple and the State Capitol building.
Other bottles feature popular Utah activities, like fishing and snowboarding.
See one of the new bottles below:
Some of the new Budweiser cans feature the saying, "This Bud's for U-tah."
The limited-edition bottles and cans will be available only until May 7th and will only be sold here in the Beehive State.
