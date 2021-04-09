Pink Teams Up With Rag 'N' Bone Man For 'Anywhere Away From Here'

Pink and Rag 'n' Bone Man are dreaming of some place else on their new collaboration, "Anywhere Away From Here."

The four-minute ballad, which dropped on Friday (April 9) and was produced by the British star, alongside Mike Elizondo and Ben Jackson-Cook, hears the unlikely pair come together for a stripped-back offering about "wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations - about the vulnerabilities that we all face," per Rag. "But when the lights go up/ I don't think I told you/ I don't think I told you/ That I feel out of place," the two sing on their respective pre-hooks, before the cut hits dramatic territory. "So pull me underground/ Don't know if you notice/ Sometimes I close my eyes/ And dream of somewhere else/ Anywhere away from here."

In a statement for the track, the pop vet explained that she first learned of Rag 'n' Bone Man in Europe in 2017 after hearing his hit, "Human." "By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too," she explained. "Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. "'Anywhere Away From Here' couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honored to be a part of this collaboration."

"Anywhere Away From Here" will appear on the British singer's sophomore album, Life by Misadventure, which is scheduled for release April 23. The song serves as the follow-up to the set's lead single, "All You Ever Wanted," which dropped in January.