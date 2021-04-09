Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Speak Out About Prince Philip’s Passing

Despite Prince Harry's ongoing rift with his brother and father, a source says the Duke of Sussex will definitely return to London in order to attend his grandfather's funeral. “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather,” the source told The Post. “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

It's unclear whether Meghan will be able to make the trip with her husband as she is currently expecting their second child. Though Meghan "wants to be by [Harry's] side" for the funeral, the decision will ultimately be up to her doctor. On top of everything else, Harry and Meghan will have to navigate traveling amid the ongoing pandemic and navigating international quarantine guidelines.

Despite being at odds with several members of his family, Prince Harry warmly spoke of his grandfather during a recent appearance onThe Late Late Show. The Duke of Susssex recalled Zooming with his elderly grandparents throughout the pandemic. “We’ve Zoomed them a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around," he shared. He also laughed as he revealed Prince Philip didn't know how to properly end a Zoom call. Instead, the Duke of Edinburgh would slam his laptop shut. “He just goes ‘doof’!” Prince Harry said, reenacting his grandfather shutting a laptop.

As of now, little is known about Prince Philip's arrangements. Buckingham Palace will likely make an announcement when the plans are set.

