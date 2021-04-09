Prince Harry Will Reportedly Attend Prince Philip's Funeral No Matter What

It's no secret that Prince Harry isn't on the best terms with multiple members of the Royal Family, including his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Despite the "difficult" situation, a source says the Duke of Sussex will definitely return to London in order to attend his grandfather's funeral.

“Harry was extremely close to his grandfather,” a source told The Post. “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

It's unclear, however, whether heavily pregnant Meghan Markle will be able to make the trip. Meghan "wants to be by [Harry's] side" for the funeral, but her ability to make the 12 hour flight will depend on her doctor’s recommendation, as well as air carrier guidance, the source explained. On top of everything else, the pandemic continues to make travel challenging.

Despite being at odds with several members of his family, Prince Harry warmly spoke of his grandfather during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show. The Duke of Susssex recalled Zooming with his elderly grandparents throughout the pandemic. “We’ve Zoomed them a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around," he shared. He also laughed as he revealed Prince Philip didn't know how to properly end a Zoom call. Instead, the Duke of Edinburgh would slam his laptop shut. “He just goes ‘doof’!” Prince Harry said, reenacting his grandfather shutting a laptop.

As of now, little is known about Prince Philip's arrangements. Buckingham Palace will likely make an announcement when the plans are set.

Photo: Getty