Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news that her beloved husband, Prince Philip, had passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9). The Duke of Edinburgh's passing came just shy of his 100th birthday, which he would've celebrated on June 10.

This past November, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip marked their 73rd wedding anniversary. Their anniversary celebration was held in private at Windsor Castle due to the ongoing pandemic. On their 50th wedding anniversary back in in 1997, Her Majesty praised her husband as both a guiding and grounding force for her throughout her reign.

"Yesterday I listened as Prince Philip spoke at the Guildhall, and I then proposed our host’s health. Today the roles are reversed," the Queen said in her speech. "All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking. Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner."

"He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Queen Elizabeth continued.

Her Majesty echoed these same sentiments fifteen years later in a speech celebrating her Diamond Jubilee. "During these years as your Queen, the support of my family has, across the generations, been beyond measure," she said. "Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide."

Queen Elizabeth has entered an 8-day period of mourning following the passing of Prince Philip. She will refrain from all royal duties, as well as affairs of state, during this time.

