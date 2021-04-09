Remembering Prince Philip

On Friday (April 9), Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news that her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, had passed away. He was 99-years-old. Though the Duke of Edinburgh had been retired from his royal duties for four years before his passing, he undertook 22,219 solo engagements, gave 5,496 speeches, and wrote 14 books—making him one of the busiest members of the Royal Family in history. In addition to his royal duties, Prince Philip served with the British forces in WWII, learned how to fly numerous aircrafts throughout his life and was known for his sense of humor. Here are some facts you may not have known about the late royal.

Philip was born on June 10, 1921 as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on the island of Corfu. At the time of his birth, he was sixth in line to the Greek throne.