Saweetie Joins Gwen Stefani On Revamped 'Slow Clap': Watch The Video

By Peyton Blakemore

April 9, 2021

Saweetie has joined Gwen Stefani on a new version of “Slow Clap" — the former No Doubt singer's solo single, which she released last month.

On Friday (April 9), the duo dropped the "Solo Clap" remix and its corresponding music video that Sophie Muller directed.

"I finally made it, so make it clap, make it clap," Saweetie raps on the track. "Got the laffy taffy, make 'em lean, make 'em snap/ Saweetie got that Bubbalicious, chew it up it so delicious/ Stack, stack, stack, stack, stack/ My favorite position is CEO check the stats." At one point, the "Best Friend" rapper even shouts out Gwen's 2004 hit, “Hollaback Girl."

"I ain't no hollaback b*tch/ Now I got it, I ain't gotta act rich/ They be on me 'cause I'm so attractive/ Pretty thug gang gang get active," Saweetie spits.

Coincidentally, the music video also appears to pay tribute to the beloved 2000's track. It shows Saweetie and Gwen back in a school gymnasium, rocking tons of 'fits similar to that of the "Hollaback Girl" visual.

Gwen dropped "Slow Clap" last month as the follow-up to her December single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Both songs are expected to appear on her upcoming fourth studio album.

