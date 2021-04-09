Feedback

Suspect Charged After 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting At Texas Business

By Anna Gallegos

April 9, 2021

One person is dead and five were injured after a shooter opened fire at a cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Police arrested Larry Bollin, 27, and charged him with murder. He's being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Additional charges against Bollin may be filed on Friday.

Authorities are still investigating what led the the mass shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets. The shooting started around 2:30 p.m. in the bay where cabinets are made. An employee said she thought a piece of equipment had malfunctioned when loud booms started.

The suspect has already fled the scene when police arrived, KBTX reported.

One person was found dead and four people were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another person was injured in the shooting but was in a "non-critical condition," while a sixth person was also taken to the hospital for an asthma attack.

None of the victims have been identified at this time.

A Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot while pursing the suspect. The trooper is in a serious, but stable condition, according to DPS.

Bollin was arrested in the nearby town of Bedias around 4:45 p.m. after a short police pursuit.

Authorities said the suspect was a Kent Moore employee but investigators have not publicly identified a motive. Witnesses told KBTX that the shootings appeared targeted.

