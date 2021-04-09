Suspect Charged After 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting At Texas Business

One person is dead and five were injured after a shooter opened fire at a cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Police arrested Larry Bollin, 27, and charged him with murder. He's being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Additional charges against Bollin may be filed on Friday.

Authorities are still investigating what led the the mass shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets. The shooting started around 2:30 p.m. in the bay where cabinets are made. An employee said she thought a piece of equipment had malfunctioned when loud booms started.