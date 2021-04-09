Suspect In Texas Industrial Park Shooting That Left One Person Identified

Authorities have identified the man accused of shooting multiple people at an industrial complex in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday (April 8). The suspect was identified as Larry Bollin, 27.

The shooting, which occurred at a cabinet manufacturer where Bollin worked, left one person dead and five people injured. Three of the victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the other two are in critical condition.

Bollin had fled the scene by the time officers arrived and was taken into custody in a neighboring county following a manhunt. A state trooper was shot as officers tried to apprehend Bollin. The trooper was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition.

"We want to thank the hospital and the doctors and the nurses who have just given phenomenal care to him," said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Craig Cummings.

Authorities said Bollin used a handgun in the shooting. While investigators have not determined a motive for the attack, witnesses told KBTX that Bollin appeared to be targeting specific individuals.

Bollin's family told ABC News that he was involved in a dispute with co-workers but did not provide specific details.

Bollin has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

