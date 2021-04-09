The Wallflowers Announce 'Exit Wounds,' First Album In Nearly A Decade

The Wallflowers have announced a new album called Exit Wounds, marking their first new music since 2012's Glad All Over.

“I’m the same writer I’ve always been—I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart,” bandleader Jakob Dylan said in a statement. “That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.”

The band debuted the album's lead single, "Roots and Wings," on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Exit Wounds is slated for a July 9 release via New West records and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the tracklist and watch the performance below.