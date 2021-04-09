These Ohio Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State
By Ginny Reese
April 9, 2021
Ohio has its fair share of rich people.
Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Buckeye State.
The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, eight of whom were from here in Ohio.
The top billionaire in the state is Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands. Wexner's net worth is $6.1 billion, making him the 440th richest person on the list.
Here are all of the Wisconsin billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands, $6.1 billion
- Denise York and family, owners of the San Francisco 49ers, $3.5 billion
- Clayton Mathile, owner of Iams, $2.3 billion
- August Troendle, president and CEO of MedPace, $1.5 billion
- Norma Lerner, widow of Al Lerner, founder of MBNA, $1.1 billion
- Nancy Lerner, daughter of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion
- Randolph Lerner, son of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion
- John McConnell and family, executive chairman of Worthington Industries, $1.1 billion
For the fourth year in a row, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.
Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.
Photo: Getty Images