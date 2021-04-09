These Ohio Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State

Ohio has its fair share of rich people.

Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Buckeye State.

The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, eight of whom were from here in Ohio.

The top billionaire in the state is Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands. Wexner's net worth is $6.1 billion, making him the 440th richest person on the list.

Here are all of the Wisconsin billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:

Les Wexner , founder of L Brands, $6.1 billion

, founder of L Brands, $6.1 billion Denise York and family, owners of the San Francisco 49ers, $3.5 billion

and family, owners of the San Francisco 49ers, $3.5 billion Clayton Mathile , owner of Iams, $2.3 billion

, owner of Iams, $2.3 billion August Troendle , president and CEO of MedPace, $1.5 billion

, president and CEO of MedPace, $1.5 billion Norma Lerner , widow of Al Lerner, founder of MBNA, $1.1 billion

, widow of Al Lerner, founder of MBNA, $1.1 billion Nancy Lerner , daughter of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion

, daughter of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion Randolph Lerner , son of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion

, son of Al Lerner, $1.1 billion John McConnell and family, executive chairman of Worthington Industries, $1.1 billion

For the fourth year in a row, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.

Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.

Photo: Getty Images