Thousands Evacuated As Volcano Erupts On Caribbean Island

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent as the La Soufriere volcano erupted on Friday (April 9) morning.

"Please leave the red zone immediately. La Soufriere has erupted," St. Vincent's National Emergency Management Organization said. "Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport."

The agency reported that ash plumes were about five miles high and being blown east.

Videos of La Soufriere erupting were shared on social media.

"The la Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing an explosive eruption at this moment," Kenville Horne captioned a video he shared on Twitter.