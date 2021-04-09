Tim McGraw Announces Ultimate Editions Of 'Here On Earth' Album

Tim McGraw is releasing not one, but two deluxe editions of Here On Earth!

On Friday morning (April 9), the country music icon announced a new release of his fifteenth solo studio album, which will be reissued on April 16 as the Ultimate Edition of Here On Earth. What's more, McGraw will unveil six music videos on another deluxe release, titled Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition, which also includes all of the tracks on the deluxe album.

“When we started dreaming up this project….we went in and recorded over 20 songs,” McGraw captioned a photo of the LP’s outer space-themed album cover on Instagram. “So we’re gonna give you more! #HereOnEarth Ultimate Edition is out next Friday, April 16 with a few new ones I can’t wait to share with you.”

The album will include the previously-released singles “I Called Mama” and “Undivided” as well as deluxe songs like “Cuttin’ Onions,” “Truth Is” and “God Moves the Pen,” the latter of which McGraw released last night. The Ultimate Video Edition will come with visuals for “Neon Church," “Undivided," “Here on Earth," and others.

Additionally, Here On Earth Ultimate Edition features “Gravity” from the Oscar-winning National Geographic doc FreeSolo as well as a duet with wife Faith Hill, titled “Keep Your Eyes on Me.”

McGraw was set to promote Here On Earth on his “Here On Earth” tour in 2020, but the jaunt was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.