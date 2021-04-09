Feedback

Total Solar Eclipse Will Blanket Texas In Darkness In 2024

By Anna Gallegos

April 9, 2021

Portions of Texas will go completely dark on April 8, 2024.

A total solar eclipse will cross the United States in three years. Unlike the eclipse in 2017, this one won't move from coast to coast, but will cross over the eastern part of the country.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between Earth and the sun and casts as shadow over the Earth. Major North American cities will fall in that shadow in 2024, including Montreal, Canada; Durango, Mexico; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Buffalo, New York, according to Space.com.

The best places to enjoy the darkness in Texas will be Dallas-Forth Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. People in the Panhandle and West Texas won't be able to enjoy the full effect of the eclipse without traveling east.

How long the eclipse will last depends on where you are. In the appropriately named Radar Base, Texas, the totality will last 4 minutes 28 seconds, according to Astronomy.com.

Of course, how much or how little you'll be able to see will depend on the weather. Hopefully, there won't be cloudy skies on April 8, 2024.

After that, the next total solar eclipse to cross the contiguous United States won't happen until 2044.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Total Solar Eclipse Will Blanket Texas In Darkness In 2024

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.