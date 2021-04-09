Total Solar Eclipse Will Blanket Texas In Darkness In 2024
By Anna Gallegos
April 9, 2021
Portions of Texas will go completely dark on April 8, 2024.
A total solar eclipse will cross the United States in three years. Unlike the eclipse in 2017, this one won't move from coast to coast, but will cross over the eastern part of the country.
A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between Earth and the sun and casts as shadow over the Earth. Major North American cities will fall in that shadow in 2024, including Montreal, Canada; Durango, Mexico; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Buffalo, New York, according to Space.com.
The best places to enjoy the darkness in Texas will be Dallas-Forth Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. People in the Panhandle and West Texas won't be able to enjoy the full effect of the eclipse without traveling east.
How long the eclipse will last depends on where you are. In the appropriately named Radar Base, Texas, the totality will last 4 minutes 28 seconds, according to Astronomy.com.
Of course, how much or how little you'll be able to see will depend on the weather. Hopefully, there won't be cloudy skies on April 8, 2024.
After that, the next total solar eclipse to cross the contiguous United States won't happen until 2044.
