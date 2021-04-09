U Of Chicago Issues Stay-At-Home Order Amid 'Large Cluster' Of COVID Cases

The University of Chicago issued a stay-at-home order, among other restrictions, amid a "large cluster" of COVID-19 cases on campus Thursday (April 8.)

The university said it has detected more than 50 cases involving students, particularly undergraduates living in residence halls, during the past few days, NBC Chicago reports.

"We expect this number to increase," the school announced in an alert sent to students.

University of Chicago students must adhere to the following new mitigations:

Students living in residence halls must adhere to a newly implemented stay-at-home period. for seven days, which went into effect immediately on Thursday and will run through April 15.

All classes will be held virtually for at least seven days.

All on-campus dining facilities will serve takeout-only options until further notice.

Any student who has recently attended a party or unmasked gathering must immediately take a COVID-19 test.

Students are urged to cooperate with the University of Chicago's contact tracing team in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All non-curricular in-person programming is suspending during the stay-at-home period.

NBC Chicago reports many of the COVID-19 cases have been traced to parties held at one or more off-campus fraternities during the past week, school officials confirmed.

Photo: Getty Images