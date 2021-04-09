Watch Doja Cat & SZA Seduce A 'Grey's Anatomy' Hunk In 'Kiss Me More' Video

Doja Cat and SZA have released a new music video for their collaboration!

On Friday (April 9), Doja unveiled the visual for her and SZA’s new bop “Kiss Me More,” and it features a familiar face Grey’s Anatomy fans will recognize: Alex Landi.

The music video depicts the Korean-Italian actor as an astronaut who gets stranded on a planet before succumbing to strange fruit that finds him rousing in a bed being kissed and seduced by both songstresses. Unbeknownst to Landi, he couldn't fathom the sinister, sci-fi-esque trick they are playing on him.

“We could kiss and just cut the rubbish / Then I might bе on to somethin' / I ain't givin' you one in public I'm givin' you hundreds, f—k it / Somethin' we just gotta get into / Sign first, middle, last, on the wisdom tooth / N—s wishin' that the p—y was a kissin' booth,” Doja sings over the sassy, upbeat production.

SZA keeps the same sexy energy, singing: “P—y like holy grail, you know that / You gon' make me need bail, you know that / Caught creepin' with your friend / You ain't even half man, lyin' on your—, you know that / Got me a bag for the break, you know that.”

“Kiss Me More” is the first single to release from Doja’s upcoming third studio album, Planet Her. It’s the second collaboration she’s put out this year after dropping “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

What’s more, as per hints made by Doja herself, fans might also hear several other features on Planet Her, likely including Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Young Thug.

