Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend Prince Philip's Funeral?

Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news that her beloved husband, Prince Philip, had passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9). The Duke of Edinburgh's passing came just shy of his 100th birthday, which he would've celebrated on June 10.

The question on many people's minds now is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to London for the funeral. As of now, there is no official word on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to travel overseas. The situation is complicated, of course, given the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic, as well as Meghan's pregnancy. Though the couple did not give an exact due date for their daughter, they confirmed her arrival is expected sometime this summer.

Prince Harry had plans to travel to London this July to help unveil the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, which he commissioned with Prince William. Meghan was not expected to join Harry for that trip due to her pregnancy.

To make matters even more complicated, Harry and Meghan's relationships with some members of the royal family are currently strained. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry admitted he's not currently on speaking terms with his father, Prince Charles, and that he and Prince William were taking "space" from each other.

Though he shared the difficulties he'd experienced with Charles and William, Harry spoke warmly of his grandparents during the Oprah interview, as well as during an appearance on The Late Late Show. Harry also made sure the world knew it was neither his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, nor his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had made racist remarks about Archie.

