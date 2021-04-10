Britney Spears Honors Jamie Lynn's B-Day With Rare Justin Timberlake Photo

Britney Spears brought back a vintage throwback picture to celebrate her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ 30th birthday.

The “Toxic” singer honored the Zoey 101 alum’s special day on Friday (April 9) by taking to social media with a rare and nostalgic snapshot of Britney, Jamie Lynn and Justin Timberlake all together in one shot. Making her post even more heartfelt, the 39-year-old musician also wrote a heartwarming message dedicated to her baby sis.

"Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul 🎂🎂🎂 !!! I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!!!" the “Break the Ice” pop star captioned the post. "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

“I’m truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I'm so f—king proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister !!!! And not only are you a beautiful soul you're so DAMN STRONG ... I was extremely taken back and still am to this very day !!!” the “Slumber Party” star added.