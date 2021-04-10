Si Woo Kim Had To Putt With Driver After Breaking Putter During The Masters
By Bill Galluccio
April 10, 2021
Si Woo Kim was forced to finish up the second round of the Masters on Friday (April 9), using a driver as a putter after breaking his in anger. Kim, who was on a roll with four birdies on the first 13 holes, ran into some trouble on the par-4 14th hole.
He barely missed a putt for par and had to take a bogey on the hole. He then had some more issues on the par-5 15th hole. He tried to chip the ball onto the green on his third shot, but it rolled away, coming to rest about 18 feet from the hole.
While he waited for his partners, Kim slammed his putter into the ground, causing it to break. Since he didn't have another putter in his bag, he opted to use his 3-wood as a putter.
"That wasn't on purpose," he said after finishing up the round, "but it was broken."
Si Woo Kim broke his putter following his 3-putt on 14.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021
He's T5 and now putting with his 3-wood. pic.twitter.com/EyEQhe17d6
Kim managed to do well using the driver, two-putting to save par on the 15th hole. He hit for par on the final holes and wrapped up his day with a 3-under 69 and is tied for sixth place, just three shots back of Justin Rose for the lead.
"I was lucky," he said. "The last few holes, I only had a birdie putt. So no pressure to make it. I just got lucky there."
Kim didn't need to use his driver on Saturday. He had his original putter reshafted, and Odyssey overnighted him a replacement, which he said he plans to use.
Photo: Getty Images