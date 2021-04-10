Trisha Yearwood Posts Makeup-Free Selfie, Gets 'Real' On Aging Gracefully

Trisha Yearwood showed fans what a “real” day looks like for her.

Hours after glamming herself up for a selfie, the country songbird shared a candid moment with her Instagram followers this week when she returned to the platform with a bare-faced photo showing her wearing a black hairband and white t-shirt after breaking a sweat from her workout.

“Thanks for all the sweet responses. The selfie I posted earlier was after a photo shoot, so glam goddess @goodwillglendastyle had done hair and makeup for me, I had great lighting, and a filter!” Yearwood wrote with the photo, thanking fans for their loving comments on her makeup-free selfie.

The “She’s in Love with the Boy” musician, 56, also shared some encouraging words about aging with grace and embracing all that comes with the experience. She wrote: “It’s important for you to know that I have dream days like that, and I also have really ‘real’ days like tonight...this is me, after a hard workout with my trainer, no glam, no lighting, no filter. Love you guys!!”