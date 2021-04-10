Feedback

Two Deputies Shot In The Head During Shootout Outside Of Utah Prison

By Bill Galluccio

April 10, 2021

Two deputies with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office were shot outside of the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. One officer is in critical condition after being shot in the eye, while the other officer is in stable condition after getting shot in the head. The suspect was killed, but authorities did not say how they died.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera told reporters that the two officers were members of a "campus security team" and got into an altercation with the suspect in a grassy area near a bus stop between the jail and the Sheriff's Office.

"These types of incidents are really devastating for the department, and we hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK," Rivera said during a press conference. "The environment for law enforcement right now is extremely dangerous."

She said there is no threat to the prison, but it remains on lockdown, which is standard procedure during a shooting incident. She did not provide any information about what led to the shooting or release the identity of the suspect and the two officers.

"This is just shocking," she said. "We're a strong family, and we'll make it through this. It's just tough right now for all of us."

Photo: Google Street View

