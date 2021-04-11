Jennifer Lopez's New Instagram Post Reignites Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors

Is Jennifer Lopez sending a message with her new Instagram post? Seems like it.

On Saturday (April 9), the “On the Floor” singer posted several snapshots on IG of her posing on her staircase in a laid-back outfit in between filming scenes in the Dominican Republic for her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. In the flashy photos, Lopez can be seen rocking gold bracelets and a stunning gold pendant necklace.

“Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife,” the pop star captioned the picture gallery.

One accessory noticeably missing from J.Lo’s ensemble, however, was the superstar's 15-carat engagement ring from her fiance. The ring, which reportedly cost upwards of $1 million, was hard to miss in the snapshot considering Lopez wore another ring on her left hand that didn't match the one the former New York Yankees athlete used to pop the question to her in 2019.