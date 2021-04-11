Jennifer Lopez's New Instagram Post Reignites Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors
By Paris Close
April 11, 2021
Is Jennifer Lopez sending a message with her new Instagram post? Seems like it.
On Saturday (April 9), the “On the Floor” singer posted several snapshots on IG of her posing on her staircase in a laid-back outfit in between filming scenes in the Dominican Republic for her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. In the flashy photos, Lopez can be seen rocking gold bracelets and a stunning gold pendant necklace.
“Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife,” the pop star captioned the picture gallery.
One accessory noticeably missing from J.Lo’s ensemble, however, was the superstar's 15-carat engagement ring from her fiance. The ring, which reportedly cost upwards of $1 million, was hard to miss in the snapshot considering Lopez wore another ring on her left hand that didn't match the one the former New York Yankees athlete used to pop the question to her in 2019.
The 51-year-old's suspicious photo only reignites rumors that the longtime lovebirds could be heading for a split after all.
J-Rod made headlines last month when Page Six reported that the couple had broken off their two-year engagement. The story spun so out of control at the time that Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement setting the record straight on their romance.
“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple told TMZ, who confirmed the stars are still an item and that “reports of their demise as a couple have been greatly exaggerated … because they are still fighting to stay together.”
Since then, neither J.Lo nor A-Rod have spoken publicly about their relationship status, but if Lopez’s absent engagement ring is any indication… it would seem things are still up in the air.
Photo: Getty Images