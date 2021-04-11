Kid Cudi Wears Floral Dress On 'SNL' For Kurt Cobain Tribute: Watch

Kid Cudi honored the late Kurt Cobain on Saturday Night Live.

The Chicago-born rapper hit the SNL last night (April 10) to deliver performances of his songs “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People.” During both presentations — which came almost exactly 27 years after the Nirvana frontman’s tragic suicide on April 5, 1994 — Cudi paid homage to Cobain’s iconic wardrobe.

For his first showcase, the 37-year-old emcee rocked an olive-colored cardigan similar to the grunge-green cardigan Cobain sported for his 1993 MTV Unplugged concert. Cudi also paired the look with a t-shirt bearing an image of the late SNL comic Chris Farley, who died from a drug overdose in 1997.

Later on in the show, the lyricist turned heads when he hit the stage to sing “Sad People” in a floral dress nearly identical to the gown the “Teenage Spirit” rocker once sported back in 1993 on the cover of Britain's now-defunct The Face magazine. Cudi closed out his set with a curtsy as the crowd erupted in applause, but the praises didn’t stop there.