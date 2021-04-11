Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Philip passed away on Friday (April 9) at Windsor Castle. In the days since the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh's passing, more details about his upcoming funeral service have been shared with the public. The service will take place next Saturday (April 17) at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor.

Many have wondered whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be able to make the trip back to London from California for the funeral services. Not only would they have to navigate travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, Meghan is currently expecting their second child. The Duchess of Sussex is due early this summer, which left many speculating she'd be unable to make such a long journey.

On Saturday (April 10), Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will be in attendance at his grandfather's funeral, however, Meghan has been advised by her doctor to stay home. "The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," the spokesperson explained.

Prince Philip's funeral will be an intimate affair due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Only 30 people will be allowed to attend the service. Though Buckingham Palace has not shared the guest list publicly at this time, it's expected that the majority of attendees will be Prince Philip's immediate family, including Queen Elizabeth, their children and grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace will likely release the official guest list ahead of the service next week. The palace will share who will be delivering Prince Philip's eulogy, as well.

Photo: Getty