2 Security Guards Shot At Atlanta Venture By 2 Chainz, Snoop

Two security guards were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds in an early-morning incident at an Atlanta nightclub.

The club is a joint venture by 2 Chainz and Snoop.

It happened outside Members Only, on Ralph McGill Boulevard in Atlanta, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (April 11).

Atlanta Police Department spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two guards were working at the venue when the shooting happened.

Police say, according to an owner of the club, that one of the patrons was thrown out before the alleged shooter fired toward the venue while driving by in a blue Dodge Challenger, 11 Alive reports.

Police have not released the name of the suspect as of Monday morning (April 12). The two guards were both alert when they were transported to a nearby hospital, according to local reports.

The early-morning shooting isn't the first one at the venue by 2 Chainz and Snoop.

In October, Caleb Culbreathe, 27, of Jonesboro, was working at Members Only when he was shot by one of the patrons at Members Only. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities are still investigating the Sunday shooting.

