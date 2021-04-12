An Old Kelly Clarkson Tweet About Taylor Swift's Masters Is Now Going Viral

Following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) on Friday (April 9), something Kelly Clarkson tweeted two years ago is now going viral. At the time, Scooter Braun had just acquired Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine Records. The multi-million dollar acquisition made Braun the owner of master copies of Swift's first six albums. Swift called the situation her "worst nightmare."

The Big Machines Records deal was one of the biggest news stories in the music world back in summer 2019. Once Clarkson caught wind of the situation, she reached out to Swift via Twitter to offer advice. "Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson wrote.