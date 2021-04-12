Feedback

An Old Kelly Clarkson Tweet About Taylor Swift's Masters Is Now Going Viral

By Emily Lee

April 12, 2021

Following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) on Friday (April 9), something Kelly Clarkson tweeted two years ago is now going viral. At the time, Scooter Braun had just acquired Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine Records. The multi-million dollar acquisition made Braun the owner of master copies of Swift's first six albums. Swift called the situation her "worst nightmare."

The Big Machines Records deal was one of the biggest news stories in the music world back in summer 2019. Once Clarkson caught wind of the situation, she reached out to Swift via Twitter to offer advice. "Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson wrote.

Now that Fearless (Taylor's Version) is out in the world, fans are revisiting Clarkson's tweet and praising her. Many people are even pointing out that Swift seemed to take all of Clarkson's advice, including releasing new artwork and six never-before-heard tracks "from the vault."

Clarkson's tweet didn't go totally unnoticed back in 2019, either. During an appearance on the Tonight Show at the time, Clarkson told Jimmy Fallon she got the idea to suggest Swift rerecord her master's from her former mother-in-law, Reba McEntire. "She re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything," Clarkson said, adding that since Swift has "been writing since she was a little girl" she should own those songs. "It’s kind of her diary,” Clarkson said.

