'Baldwin Hills' Star Gerren Taylor Dead At 30

Gerren Taylor has died at the age of 30.

According to Essence, the model, who starred on BET's Baldwin Hills, passed away in her sleep on Sunday (April 11) at 4:30 a.m. While her cause of death is yet unknown, the outlet reported that it may have been related to her battle with lupus. Gerren was reportedly on dialysis at the time of her death.

Following news of Gerren's passing, Ray Cunningham, also known as Misster Ray from VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop, took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend. “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill I was sneaking her into parties with me," he captioned a throwback video of the two. "She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. Iu. You will be missed. BET fam Rest well love."