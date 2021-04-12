'Baldwin Hills' Star Gerren Taylor Dead At 30
By Peyton Blakemore
April 12, 2021
Gerren Taylor has died at the age of 30.
According to Essence, the model, who starred on BET's Baldwin Hills, passed away in her sleep on Sunday (April 11) at 4:30 a.m. While her cause of death is yet unknown, the outlet reported that it may have been related to her battle with lupus. Gerren was reportedly on dialysis at the time of her death.
Following news of Gerren's passing, Ray Cunningham, also known as Misster Ray from VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop, took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend. “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill I was sneaking her into parties with me," he captioned a throwback video of the two. "She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. Iu. You will be missed. BET fam Rest well love."
He later shared a photo of him and Gerren's Baldwin Hills co-stars, who gathered Sunday evening in remembrance of their dear friend.
"We love u Gerren 💔🙏🏾 ," Misster Ray captioned the photo. " Together today for unfortunate circumstances but my@BETfamily is forever ❤️."
The late reality star was born Ashley Taylor Gerren, but chose to go by Gerren Taylor professionally. She was a pioneer in the modeling industry, becoming the youngest model to ever sign with the runway division of LA Models at just 12-years-old.
In addition to her modeling career, Gerren famously starred in BET's hit reality show Baldwin Hills, which followed the lives of teens and young adults living in Southern California, from 2007 to 2009, according to IMDb. She also appeared in the 2007 documentary “America Is Beautiful.”
Gerren leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter named Miyoko Amor.
Photo: Getty Images