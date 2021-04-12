Feedback

Biden Administration Reaches Agreements To Tighten Borders

By Jason Hall

April 12, 2021

President Joe Biden's administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras and Guatamela to tighten their borders in an effort to keep up with the recent influx of migrants coming to the border.

Special Assistant to the President for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran announced the agreements during an appearance on MSNBC Monday morning, CNN reports.

"We've secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this. That not only is going to prevent the traffickers, and the smugglers, and cartels that take advantage of the kids on their way here, but also to protect those children," Moran said.

The U.S. has recently seen an influx of migrants coming to the border, as well as a significant spike in migrant children in U.S. custody.

Moran also addressed the border situation with a two-pronged approach that focuses on processing unaccompanied minors safely into the U.S. and acknowledging reasons why individuals are migrating from other countries.

"We're addressing the reasons that people are coming from the region. This is really important. If you just focus on our border, you're not addressing why people are actually coming to our border. The President has a blueprint and he's working with the vice president on this," Moran said, citing in part investments in the region.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Biden Administration Reaches Agreements To Tighten Borders

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.