Boston Bruins Acquire Taylor Hall In Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2021
The Boston Bruins have acquired former NHL MVP Taylor Hall as part of a blockbuster trade made hours before Monday's trade deadline.
TSN reports the Buffalo Sabres will receive Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick in exchange for Hall.
Hall waived his no-movement clause to allow the trade, which is still pending a trade call.
Hall, who was named league MVP in 2018, has now been traded twice in two years and will join his fifth team since being selected No. 1 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010.
The left winger was traded by the New Jersey Devils to the Arizona Coyotes during the 2019-20 season and signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres this past offseason.
Buffalo will retain 50% of the remainder of Hall's one-year salary as part of the trade agreement, TSN reports.
Hall's lone season with the Sabres has been marred by struggles as Buffalo currently faces an 18-game losing streak, the longest in the salary-cap era and fired coach Ralph Krueger in March.
Hall has scored only two goals in 37 games and currently has a career worst 0.51 points per game, as well as a -21 rating, which is the fourth worst among NHL players during the 2021 season.
Hall has only appeared in 14 playoff games during his NHL career, but joins a Bruins team in need of a boost as they cling to the fourth playoff spot in the East division.
Photo: Getty Images