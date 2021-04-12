Boston Bruins Acquire Taylor Hall In Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

The Boston Bruins have acquired former NHL MVP Taylor Hall as part of a blockbuster trade made hours before Monday's trade deadline.

TSN reports the Buffalo Sabres will receive Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick in exchange for Hall.

Hall waived his no-movement clause to allow the trade, which is still pending a trade call.

Hall, who was named league MVP in 2018, has now been traded twice in two years and will join his fifth team since being selected No. 1 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010.

The left winger was traded by the New Jersey Devils to the Arizona Coyotes during the 2019-20 season and signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres this past offseason.

Buffalo will retain 50% of the remainder of Hall's one-year salary as part of the trade agreement, TSN reports.

Hall's lone season with the Sabres has been marred by struggles as Buffalo currently faces an 18-game losing streak, the longest in the salary-cap era and fired coach Ralph Krueger in March.

Hall has scored only two goals in 37 games and currently has a career worst 0.51 points per game, as well as a -21 rating, which is the fourth worst among NHL players during the 2021 season.

Hall has only appeared in 14 playoff games during his NHL career, but joins a Bruins team in need of a boost as they cling to the fourth playoff spot in the East division.

