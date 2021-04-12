Duke University Students Required To Show Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccine

All new and returning students at Duke University will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination prior to enrolling for the fall 2021 semester, ABC 11 reports. Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement that widespread vaccination is the only way a "normal and robust campus life" can return to the university.

"The past 14 months have been among the most difficult and exhausting in our university's history," Price said. "Under great stress, and often at great peril, we have remained committed to each other — and to our missions of discovery, research, and patient care. Today, I ask you to join me in taking the next step toward ensuring the safety and vitality of our community."

Students will have to present their proof to Duke's Student Health before they can enroll next semester; however, documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

University spokesperson Michael Schoenfeld told ABC 11 that everyone have the school, students and employees alike, have been given the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"We believe vaccinations are the best and most effective way for us to continue our path to return to normal," Schoenfeld said. "They are effective, they are available to everyone."

According to the news outlet, Duke is the first university in the Triangle to require proof of COVID vaccination. Last month, the university ordered all undergraduates to quarantine after an outbreak led to more than 180 positive cases.

Photo: Getty Images