Florida Woman Claiming To Be 'Harry Potter' Accused In Hit-And-Run Death

A Florida woman has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash that left a federal judge dead and a six-year-old boy injured. Police said that Natasia Snape, 23, swerved around traffic and onto a sidewalk in Delray Beach and struck a woman, identified as Sandra Feuerstein, 75. She also hit a six-year-old boy who was crossing the street as she fled the scene.

Feuerstein, who was a federal judge in New York's Eastern District, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein's unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation," Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Officers tracked down Snape after she crashed several miles away and found her having convulsions. She tried to fight the paramedics in the ambulance and told them she was "Harry Potter." Authorities found bottles labeled "THC cannabis" in her purse along with a synthetic drug known as "T salts." The officer noted in his report that the drug causes "erratic excited delirium-like behavior."

Snape was charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter and two counts of hit-and-run. She is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office