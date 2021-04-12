Florida Woman Shot In Head After Neighbor's Gun Discharges During Cleaning

A Florida man's gun discharged and fatally shot his neighbor while it was getting cleaned, according to NBC Miami.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon (April 12) in Jacksonville. Police said the woman, who hasn't been identified yet, was dead at the scene.

The neighbor told police officers he was in his home cleaning his firearm some 40 to 50 yards from the woman's house before the shooting. The victim's teenage daughter was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but was unhurt, according to police. The daughter thought the gunshot was thunder and then called 911 to get help for her mother, reporters said.

“At this early stage of our investigation, this appears to be a tragic accident with the most unfortunate of outcomes,” Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Edwin Cayenne told reporters. The neighbor is reportedly cooperating police, and there's no word on if he'll face charges.

