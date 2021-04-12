Former Chiefs Coach Charged Over Crash That Left Child With Brain Damage

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged following a February car accident that left a five-year-old girl with brain damage.

Reid was booked on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Authorities said that his blood alcohol content was measured at .113, nearly twice the legal limit. Investigators determined he was traveling at 84 mph less than two seconds before he slammed into two parked vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp. One of the cars had run out of gas, and another motorist had pulled over to the side of the road to help.

A five-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat of one of the vehicles was critically injured and spent several weeks in a coma. While she has since woken up, doctors said she will likely suffer from permanent brain damage.

Reid was fired by the Chiefs following the crash, which happened days before the team traveled to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV. He is the son of Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid.

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement after the charges were filed. "Our prayers are focused on Ariel's continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family's designated representative during this challenging time."

Reid is expected to surrender to the police on Monday (April 12). Authorities have requested that his bond be set at $100,000. If convicted, he faces up to seven years behind bars.

Photo: Getty Images