Here Are Some Live And Virtual Events In Phoenix This Week

With warmer temperatures moving into the area, more and more events are being added to calendars around the Valley.

If you're bored this week, check out some of these upcoming virtual and in-person Phoenix events. Some of the events are even free!

Afrofuturism Film Festival

Afrofuturism Film Festival explores "Black identity beyond Western culture and gaze using science fiction, fantasy, technology, and African mythology." The collection for Tempe Center for the Arts was curated by Merryn Alaka. The event is free. You can watch films by Malakai, Faith Musembi, and Jefferson Pinder online from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14th. Click here for more information.

Women of Color

A new virtual series called Women of Color Leading Arizona is shedding a spotlight on women who have had a great impact on Arizona's history. Next up is Christine Marin, founder of the Chicano/ a Research Collection at ASU, who will share the history of some women decision-makers from the 1800s to the 1960s. Marin will speak on Tuesday, April 13th. You can register here.

Yoga and Art

Yoga and Art is giving a twist to the traditional peaceful poses of yoga by pairing it with an hour of painting. You can get a 30-minute yoga session and a painting class starting Friday, April 16th at 6:30 p.m. The event costs $45 per person. Click here for more information.