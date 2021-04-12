Feedback

Here Is Where Most Salt Lake City Renters Are Looking To Move

By Ginny Reese

April 13, 2021

House/flat for rent sign

About 26% of renters in Salt Lake City are looking to move outside of the metro area, according to Apartment List's newest Renter Mitigation Report.

No worries though, reports show that those vacancies will fill up fast as a new wave of renters search for city apartments and homes. 36% of renters are searching for homes in Salt Lake City proper, which is up from last year.

So where are renters looking to move outside of the city?

According to the Renter Mitigation Report, the most popular destination is Provo, with about 21.5% of renters looking to move there.

Ogden is the second most popular city, with 16.5% of renters showing interest there.

Seattle is next with 4.1% of renters searching that city.

Those looking to move out of Salt Lake City are also looking at Los Angeles (3.8%), Phoenix (2.8%), and St. George (2.7%).

Ironically the many renters looking to move into Salt Lake City are coming mostly from Ogden (14..7%) and Provo (13.3%).

Utah was recently named the third-best state to live in, with the state's economy pushing far above others.

Click here to see the full Renter Mitigation Report.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here Is Where Most Salt Lake City Renters Are Looking To Move

