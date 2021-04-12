Is Guy Fieri Ghosting San Antonio?

Spiky-haired Food Network star Guy Fieri is the latest celebrity chief to jump on the ghost kitchen trend.

Ghost kitchens are delivery-only storefronts that operate out of already existing restaurants. Fieri's Flavortown Kitchens are popping up all over the country to serve up mac and cheese, buffalo wings, burgers, and chicken sandwiches.

But Flavortown's rollout has an absence that burns hotter than Guy's blue-sabi (blue cheese wasabi), at least for one local writer.

"Why haven’t San Antonio ghost kitchens been graced with Guy Fieri’s fire-flamed shirt spectre?" Camille Sauers asks in her open letter to Fieri published by MySA.com.

Fieri's made multiple trips to the Alamo City over the years to feature local eats on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives and other Food Network shows. While Flavortowns are opening in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, there's no plans to bring one to San Antonio, at least for now.

Sauers wrote:

I’m not saying we need a Fieri ghost kitchen on every corner — quite the opposite. I just feel like San Antonio deserves an invitation to flavortown as a courtesy. I mean c’mon, we’re killing it in the culinary game. We’re one of two UNESCO designated cities of gastronomy in the entire United States, one of 26 in the entire world. So the fact that the Food Network ilk has turned a blind eye is simply ludicrous.

San Antonio has no shortage of ghost kitchens. Some of those that have set up shop through apps likes Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub are Outlaw Burger, Mother Clucker, Firebelly Wings, Urban Soul, and Hotbox by Wiz Khalifa.

Photo: Getty Images