Kane Brown Shares Heartfelt Message To His Wife & It Will Make You Melt

By Taylor Fields

April 13, 2021

Is there anything cuter than Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn? The country star shared a beautiful message for his other half, and it's truly what true love dreams are made of.

On Instagram, Kane shared an adorable picture of him and Katelyn kissing (she even had the Princess Diaries foot pop going on), her wearing an amazing green jumpsuit, and him in a t-shirt and jeans. But, the most heart-melting thing is in the caption, as Brown wrote about Katelyn: "The absolute best thing that could ever have happened to me was meeting you."

*screams in hopeless romantic*

Katelyn responded to her husband's super sweet message, and commented, "ilysm," which in case you didn't know, means I love you so much. She also posted a similar picture on her own Instagram, showing her husband's arms wrapped around her, captioned with a green heart emoji.

Kane and Katelyn have been married for two and a half years, and they will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in October. The couple met back in 2015 when Katelyn came to one of his shows, and the two began dating not long after. In April 2017, Kane popped the question one night while watching a horror movie, and the following year, in October 2018, they officially tied the knot in Tennessee.

And a year after Kane and Katelyn got married, in October 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kingsley Rose Brown.

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown

